Wed, 10 Aug, 2022 - 10:14

WATCH: Brilliant Cork version of The Snowman

An animated version of The Snowman made for Channel 4 in 1982 has become a festive staple and has been shown every Christmas since.
File photo dated 29/05/08 of author Raymond Briggs in Hyde Park, London. Author and illustrator Raymond Briggs, who is best known for the 1978 classic The Snowman, has died aged 88, his publisher Penguin Random House said.

A hilarious dubbed video by a Cork comedian of The Snowman has resurfaced on Twitter following the news that The Snowman's author and illustrator Raymond Briggs has died aged 88.

Lorzy Lovey, a comedian and digital creator from Cork, made a laugh-out-loud, sweary, parody video of the show and posted it to YouTube in 2017.

Since then, it has racked up almost a quarter of a million views, with one commenter calling it "awesome" and another saying "it's hilarious because it's so real".

Watch the video below - though a word of warning - there is some strong language in the video.

The video has been reshared following the news that Raymond Briggs passed away.

His family said in a statement through his publisher Penguin Random House that Briggs died on Tuesday morning.

Although best known for The Snowman, which has since sold more than 5.5 million copies around the world, Briggs also created the beloved children’s books Father Christmas, Fungus the Bogeyman and When the Wind Blows.

His family said: “We know that Raymond’s books were loved by and touched millions of people around the world, who will be sad to hear this news.

“Drawings from fans – especially children’s drawings – inspired by his books were treasured by Raymond and pinned up on the wall of his studio.

“He lived a rich and full life, and said he felt lucky to have had both his wife Jean, and his partner of over 40 years Liz in his life.

“He shared his love of nature with Liz on South Downs walks and on family holidays to Scotland and Wales. He also shared his sense of fun and craziness with his family, and with his family of artist friends – at get-togethers, fancy dress parties and summer picnics in the garden.

“He played practical jokes and enjoyed them being played on him. All of us close to him knew his irreverent humour – this could be biting in his work when it came to those in power.

“He liked the Guardian editorial describing himself as an ‘iconoclastic national treasure’.”

