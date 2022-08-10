‘A stalker is a bully’: Cork centre helping stalking victims 

The individuals in question turned to the centre, which now offers a dedicated service to help victims of stalking crimes, for support after being left terrified by the experience.
Centre director Mary Crilly said the organisation has been contacted by 130 people seeking urgent help with stalkers since the service was set up. Some have come from the corporate world where, Ms Crilly warned, people are becoming increasingly more vulnerable.
“I have seen people unable to cope with the business anymore because they are not eating or sleeping,” she said. “Many end up on medication because of the stress of what they are going through.
"Businessmen in particular have got in touch as a result of being stalked by a customer or client who wasn’t quite happy.
“A stalker is in essence a bully. They decide that they are going to get what they want by whatever means possible.