Tue, 09 Aug, 2022 - 21:13

'This simply won’t work': Anger in Cork town over Christmas lights plan 

“They continue to pay rates, and all they’re asking for in return is for Cork County Council to continue what I would see as a basic function of the local authority — to enhance the town during Christmas time.”
'This simply won’t work': Anger in Cork town over Christmas lights plan 

Businesses in the West Cork town are “shocked and upset” by a council plan to pass on the responsibility of putting up the Christmas lights to the local community.

Roisin Burke

There are fears the town of Clonakilty may be left without festive street lights this Christmas following a recent decision by Cork County Council.

Businesses in the West Cork town are “shocked and upset” by a council plan to pass on the responsibility of putting up the Christmas lights to the local community.

The local authority is giving a €10,000 grant so that businesses and residents can do it themselves, rather than taking direct responsibility, but it is estimated that this is less than a third of what is needed. This follows a similar scheme introduced in Skibbereen in 2021.

Clonakilty businesswoman Oonagh Croke O’Donoghue, who runs Bella Donna on Pearse St, said she did not know if the town would have Christmas lights this year.

“It’s hard to look for funds in the times that we are in,” she told The Echo. “The rates have gone up a bit, the war has made things more expensive, and inflation is huge.

“Some people don’t have the extra cash, some people are struggling.”

The businesswoman, who has had a shop in the town for over 15 years, said it would be a huge loss to the area not to have the lights this Christmas.

“They create a great atmosphere, it enhances the town at Christmas, it brings Christmas spirit.”

Ms Croke O’Donoghue said that there is a lot of work involved in putting on the display — including storing the lights, repairing them, putting them up, maintaining them, and taking them down after the end of the festive season.

“There is about six weeks’ work involved in getting the lights up and bringing them down,” she estimated.

At the moment, the local community is trying to put together a committee that would look after the lights, and Ms Croke O’Donoghue said they are willing to look after the lights if the council can pay the additional €20,000 cost.

Fianna Fáil TD Christopher O’Sullivan, who is from Clonakilty, has written to Cork County Council, urging it to rethink the decision for the sake of local businesses and residents who have had it tough since the pandemic.

“This simply won’t work for the people and the businesses of Clonakilty, as the grant will go nowhere near covering the costs,” he stated.

The Cork South West TD said businesses are recovering from a tough time, and need to be better supported.

“These are businesses through a tough two and a half years, and they’re just starting to try to rebuild their businesses and bounce back from the pandemic,” he said.

“They continue to pay rates, and all they’re asking for in return is for Cork County Council to continue what I would see as a basic function of the local authority — to enhance the town during Christmas time.”

Read More

Beach wheelchairs lie unused at Cork beach as there is nowhere to store them

More in this section

Heat warning issued for 18 counties including Cork Heat warning issued for 18 counties including Cork
Trees Please: Volunteers aim to improve biodiversity in Cork city Trees Please: Volunteers aim to improve biodiversity in Cork city
WATCH: Cork city's new traffic changes explained WATCH: Cork city's new traffic changes explained
west corkcork christmas
Room 115: Michael Collins' final stay commemorated at Cork hotel

Room 115: Michael Collins' final stay commemorated at Cork hotel

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more