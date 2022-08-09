Tue, 09 Aug, 2022 - 17:12

Heat warning issued for 18 counties including Cork

It is expected to be “very warm or hot on Thursday, Friday and Saturday”, with maximum temperatures to go up to 27-29C.
Heat warning issued for 18 counties including Cork

The forecaster’s status yellow high temperature warning comes into effect for all counties in Leinster and Munster from noon on Thursday and will remain in place until 6am on Sunday. Picture Denis Minihane.

Gráinne Ní Aodha

A heat warning has been issued for 18 counties in Ireland by Met Eireann.

The forecaster’s status yellow high temperature warning comes into effect for all counties in Leinster and Munster from noon on Thursday and will remain in place until 6am on Sunday.

It is expected to be “very warm or hot on Thursday, Friday and Saturday”, with maximum temperatures to go up to 27-29C.

Met Eireann said it will also be warm at night, with temperatures generally staying above 15C.

Daytime temperatures may not be as high in coastal areas due to sea breezes.

The impacts of this unusually hot weather for August includes heat stress, especially for the more vulnerable of the population; high solar UV index; and a risk of water related incidents.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA), is asking road users to exercise caution during the hot spell.

In particular, the RSA is advising road users to be aware of the dangers posed by “sun glare”, particularly at junctions and road crossings.

This can result in the intensity and brightness of the sun temporarily dazzling or blinding drivers.

It is also advising road users to ensure they have enough water, ensure drivers’ windscreens have been cleared of grease or grime, and to watch out for vulnerable road users.

Read More

UCC research a gamechanger in monitoring newborns

More in this section

UCC research a gamechanger in monitoring newborns UCC research a gamechanger in monitoring newborns
Over 65s encouraged to get second booster at two Cork vaccination centres open this week Over 65s encouraged to get second booster at two Cork vaccination centres open this week
New butchers first in Cork to make the cut New butchers first in Cork to make the cut
cork weather
<p>Pictured are the traffic changes to Merchant's Quay. </p>

WATCH: Cork city's new traffic changes explained

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more