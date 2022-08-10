Cork road trip best value for money in Ireland

ONE Cork road trip route has been crowned the best value for money in Ireland, in a study that analysed the price of petrol and diesel along the way, and the number of free and/or cheap activities. A survey by Chill car insurers has found that the Priest’s Leap and Caha Mountain Pass Scenic Loop Drive, between Cork and Kerry, is the road trip with the best value for money in Ireland.

The survey looked at eight top road trip routes that can be completed in 1-2 days.

It examined factors such as the price of petrol and diesel, the number of free activities, the number of cheap restaurants, the number of cycle routes, and the number of Instagram hotspots on each trail. With the highest mountain pass in Ireland, the third most cycle routes in the study, and a huge 105 cheap restaurants to choose from, Cork’s Priest’s Leap earned the number one spot in Chill’s rankings.

“Boasting the highest mountain pass in Ireland, you can enjoy breathtaking views; admire rocky waterfalls, streams, and sheep.

"Admiring the scenery won’t cost you a penny, making Priest’s Leap great value for money as you can soak in the sights, take snapshots and create memories - for free.

"From hiking trails in Beara Way to exploring the village of Bonane including the heritage park,” said Chill as they announced the winner.

“It also has the third most cycle routes in our study and a total of 105 affordable restaurants to choose from, based on the number of TripAdvisor ‘cheap eats’. With all that on offer, it’s no surprise that Priest’s Leap earns the number one spot,” the insurer added.

The Burren Scenic Loop in Clare came second in the value for money table, while the Ring of Kerry finished out the top three.