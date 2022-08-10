Cork history and heritage group to host public lecture on Michael Collins 

COMMUNITY-BASED historical and heritage group, Dúchas Clonakilty Heritage is set to host its first in-house public lecture in over two years next week with the talk centring on Michael Collins as the centenary of his assassination approaches.

The talk, which takes place on Tuesday, August 16, at 8.30pm, will be given by UCC lecturer Gabriel Doherty.

Entitled, A Legendary Figure: British Perceptions of Michael Collins, it will focus on “British official and public perceptions of Michael Collins, between his initial emergence in the aftermath of the Easter Rising as one of a number of secretive individuals actively engaged in seditious activity and committed to ending British rule in Ireland, through to the reaction to his death, and spectacular funeral in August 1922, during the Irish Civil War”.

Drawing on a range of materials, including secret police documents, official Government minutes and memoranda, newspaper reports, and the private papers of public figures, the lecture will seek to demonstrate “what the British State, and British people, knew, thought they knew, were led to believe, or wanted to believe”, about Collins during his relatively brief time in the public eye.

Mr Doherty’s research covers all aspects of 20th century Irish history. He actively promotes the study and knowledge of the Irish revolutionary period and is part of the expert advisory group on commemorations which was established by the Taoiseach to support the State’s approach to the remembrance of significant historical events during the decade of Centenaries.

The cost of the lecture, which will take place in Clonakilty GAA Club, will be €5 on the door on the night.

As this is Dúchas Clonakilty Heritage’s first in-house public lecture since February 2020, and a large attendance is expected on the night, attendees are asked to wear face masks where possible and not to attend if they have any Covid or flu symptoms.