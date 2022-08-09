Lee Road Mass to return on Monday after pandemic hiatus

A MASS of Devotions will be held at the Holy Rosary shrine on the Lee Road on Monday night (August 15) to mark the Feast Day of the Assumption.

The Mass will begin at 7.30pm. The annual event has not been held since 2019 due to the pandemic.

The shrine Mass coordinator Colette Fitzpatrick said people are very happy to once again see the Mass take place as the event is always very well attended.

“People come from all over Cork city and county to celebrate this special feast day. We hope to see many of them on Monday night.”

Colette also paid tribute to all the “wonderful volunteers” involved with the shrine and the “Trojan” work they do throughout the year.

“They always make sure the shrine is looking well.”

The local parish choir will also perform at the mass. This is the 51st year of the event being held. The shrine is a very popular landmark in Cork city and most days members of the public can be seen visiting.