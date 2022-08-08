Mon, 08 Aug, 2022 - 20:58

Grease star Olivia Newton-John dies aged 73

"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer." 
The British-born singer died “peacefully” at her ranch in Southern California on Monday morning, surrounded by family and friends.

Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Olivia Newton-John has died at the age of 73, her husband has confirmed.

Newton-John is best known for her starring role in the 1978 film Grease, in which she starred opposite John Travolta as Sandy.

In a statement posted to Instagram, her husband John Easterling wrote: “We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.

“Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer.

“Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.” 

Olivia Newton-John arrives at the Tony Bennett Art Exhibition Launch, Catto Gallery, London in 2005. 
Mr Easterling added that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Newton-John’s foundation.

She is survived by her husband as well as her daughter Chloe Lattanzi.

