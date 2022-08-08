Grease star Olivia Newton-John dies aged 73

Olivia Newton-John has died at the age of 73, her husband has confirmed.

The British-born singer died “peacefully” at her ranch in Southern California on Monday morning, surrounded by family and friends.

Newton-John is best known for her starring role in the 1978 film Grease, in which she starred opposite John Travolta as Sandy.

This one hurts. Rest In Peace Olivia Newton John 💔



Fly high in Greased Lightning 💙 pic.twitter.com/fjH77zrz27 — Meg ♡ (@megmckibbs_) August 8, 2022

In a statement posted to Instagram, her husband John Easterling wrote: “We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.

“Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer.

“Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.”

Olivia Newton-John arrives at the Tony Bennett Art Exhibition Launch, Catto Gallery, London in 2005.

Mr Easterling added that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Newton-John’s foundation.

She is survived by her husband as well as her daughter Chloe Lattanzi.