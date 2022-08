THE annual Coisir an tSamhraidh is coming back to Fota House after two years of postponement.

The night of music at Fota House has been organised every year since 2009 by Gaeilge Bheo, and there is also always plenty of Gaeilge guaranteed.

Superb fiddle player Zoë Conway has been waiting two years to play her postponed 2020 performance, and will now finally get to perform alongside her playing partner and husband John McIntyre.

Zoë has toured worldwide and has appeared in many prestigious concert halls including Carnegie Hall, New York, The Kremlin Palace, Moscow and The National Concert Hall, Dublin.

She has appeared as a guest soloist with world-renowned orchestras, toured with Riverdance, and worked with international acts such as Rodrigo y Gabriella, Damien Rice, Lisa Hannigan, Nick Cave and Lou Reed among others.

Tickets are still available for the delightful evening of tunes from Zoë and John, who will also be accompanied by new singing group ‘An Chéad Ghlúin Eile’.

For more information about tickets, contact Michael Cummins on 0862618034.