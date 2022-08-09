Tue, 09 Aug, 2022 - 07:00

Cork protests and other major events immortalised in book

Stephen Bean documented civil demonstrations from 2016 to 2021 for his new book The Cork Civil Landscape.
Free Sudan protestors in Daunt Square who feature in the new photography book by Stephen Bean titled The Cork Civil Landscape

Sarah Horgan

A LOCALLY renowned photographer is offering Corkonians a “snapshot” of the city’s changing landscape through a new book shedding light on memorable local protests.

The publication features representations of people from almost every walk of life. Some of the more well-known protests he captured include the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign, the Cork Against Racism campaign and the Together for Yes campaign.

The book is now available in Waterstones, Cork, the Crawford art gallery and the Glucksman Gallery.

Mr Bean described why documenting the events was so important to him.

“Younger generations are no longer as subjugated by religion, women have — more or less — equal rights than before and minorities now have — more or less — voices,” he said. “I say more or less because of course white privilege and, in the case of women’s human rights, a glass ceiling, still exists. Overall, in my opinion, these changes have been for the good; but there is no guarantee that such positive developments will last.”

He described what makes the book unique.

“The images included reflect the multi-ethnic nature of the Cork protests. Many of the protests highlight inconvenient truths, both for the public and for politicians.

“These protests can be viewed as acts of civil engagement because they epitomise democracy. Furthermore, they allow citizens to express their views or frustrations at events whether those views relate to women’s human rights or are related to LGBTQ+ rights, as celebrated in annual Cork Pride marches.

“Most civil protests and marches lean towards the left and are, thankfully more revolutionary than reactionary.”

The photographer explained how the publication highlights the changing landscape of Cork.

