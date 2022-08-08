Mon, 08 Aug, 2022 - 14:46

Woman, 43, appears before Cork District Court charged with making false statements and reports to Gardaí

She was remanded on bail until her next court appearance
Dt Sgt James Buckley gave evidence of the arrest, charge and caution of Sonya Egan of the Lawn, Lios Cara, Killeens, Co Cork.

Olivia Kelleher

A 43-year-old mother of three has appeared before Cork District Court charged with making nine false statements and five false reports to gardaí relating to nine named individuals.

Dt Sgt Buckley said that Ms Egan made no response when the charges were put to her under caution at 11.10am today at Anglesea Street Garda Station in Cork city. The court heard that that there was no garda objection to bail in the case provided that certain stringent bail conditions are met by the defendant.

Ms Egan is required not to have any contact — direct or indirect — with the named persons who consist of six men and three women. She has also been ordered to refrain from using social media under her name or any other other person’s name.

Ms Egan is also required to make no public mention of the injured parties or to discuss the injured parties with any person by email or other means of communicaiton with the exception of her legal representation.

The defendant was also ordered to have no contact indirectly or directly with members of the Garda investigation team, relating to the charges before the courts or Garda members assigned to member in charge duties or assisting the member in charge of the Bridewell Garda Station, Cork on the 2nd and 3rd of September, 2021.

It is alleged that the offences occurred in Dublin garda stations and in Mayfield Garda Station, Anglesea Street Garda Station, the Bridewell , Gurranabraher and Watercourse Road in Cork city. The alleged offences fall under Section 12 (a) of the Criminal Law Act, 1976 and involve multiple charges in relation to a number of persons.

Sgt Gearoid Davis told Judge Treasa Kelly that the DPP had directed prosecution by indictment at Cork Circuit Criminal Court or that Ms Egan be sent forward for sentencing at the same court provided a guilty plea is entered in the case.

Judge Kelly warned Ms Egan that she had to obey the strict conditions of her bail pending her next court appearance at Cork District Court on September 14th next. The Book of Evidence will be served on that date. Free legal aid was granted to Ms Egan via solicitor, Clodagh McCarthy, of Frank Buttimer solicitors in Cork city.

Ms Egan was remanded on bail until her next court appearance.

