The young man, who died on Saturday night following a collision between the vehicle he was driving and a 4x4, has been named locally as Eoin Coughlan, who was from Ballydehob
Young man's death in Cork road crash has 'shocked and saddened' local area

Donal O’Keeffe

An air of gloom has hung over the Skibbereen area since a 23-year-old man was killed in a road collision on Saturday night, a local county councillor has said.

The young man, who died on Saturday night following a collision between the vehicle he was driving and a 4x4, has been named locally as Eoin Coughlan, who was from Ballydehob.

The collision occurred at approximately 10.20pm on the N71 at Smorane, near Skibbereen, and Mr Coughlan was treated by emergency services personnel at the scene, but died a short time later.

The driver of the 4x4, a local man in his 40s who was travelling with two other men, is believed to have suffered a number of broken ribs.

Local Fianna Fáil county councillor Joe Carroll said Mr Coughlan had been a well-liked and popular young man whose family Cllr Carroll knew very well.

“Local people were shocked and saddened to hear the awful news of such a young life lost, and there has been an awful air of gloom hanging over the town and the surrounding area since,” Cllr Carroll told The Echo.

“The Coughlans of Ballydehob are lovely, decent people, and I would have known his father and his grandfather very well.

“It’s a very sad thing to have happened, and our thoughts and prayers are with Eoin’s family at this tragic time,” Mr Carroll said.

Staff at Rosie’s Bar in Ballydehob, Eoin’s local, posted on the pub’s Facebook page: “Rest in Peace our lovely friend Eoin, condolences to Eoin’s parents, brother, grandparents and extended family”.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to the collision to contact them.

“Investigating gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time with camera footage (including dash cam), is asked to make this available to gardaí.

“Anyone with information can contact Clonakilty Garda Station 023-8821570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station,” a garda spokesperson said.

Mr Coughlan’s death was one of three fatalities which occurred on Irish roads on Saturday.

A man in his early 20s died on Saturday night following a collision between a car and a motorcycle at the R126 near Donabate in Dublin.

A man in his 50s died on Saturday morning when his motorcycle collided with a car on the Old Dublin Road in Newry.

