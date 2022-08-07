Pictures: Tour de Munster comes to thrilling end on Cork's Patrick's Hill

The 22nd Tour de Munster charity cycle came to a thrilling end this afternoon as cyclists tackled St. Patrick’s Hill in Cork City, driven on by the cheers of supporters who lined the famous route.

Ailish and David O'Gorman from Glanmire with Jackie Connolly from Old Youghal Road pictured at the end of the 2022 Tour de Munster Charity Cycle on Patrick's Hill. Pic Diane Cusack

First to conquer the uphill battle were two sporting legends, long-term supporter of the tour and cycling great Sean Kelly along with world-renowned rower Gary O’Donovan, completing his first Tour de Munster.

A cyclist is encourage up a gruelling Patrick's Hill, Cork City at the end of the 2022 Tour de Munster Charity Cycle. Pic Diane Cusack

Over 100 amateur cyclists completed this year’s tour, which saw them clock up over 600km across four days visiting some of Munster's most iconic towns and villages in their bid to raise vital funds for the Munster branches of Down Syndrome Ireland.

Anthony O'Mahony from Mayfield and Connell MacBride from Glanmire with their kids Annie O'Mahony, 8, and Millie, Camryn and Lucie MacBride, aged 13, 12 and 7, pictured at the end of the 2022 Tour de Munster Charity Cycle on Patrick's Hill. Pic Diane Cusack

For the 13th year, Down Syndrome Ireland joined the tour as its main beneficiary.

Padraig Hennessy, Jude and Adam O'Keeffe from Midleton, Finn Twomey, Glanmire, and Rose Murphy, Rathpeacon, pictured at the end of the 2022 Tour de Munster Charity Cycle on Patrick's Hill.

Over the previous 21 years, Tour de Munster has raised a staggering €3.9 million for its charity partners, with over €3.5 million alone for Down Syndrome Ireland’s Munster branches.

These funds allow Down Syndrome Ireland to provide vital supports and services to members of its Munster branches.

Rower Gary O'Donovan and fellow cyclist pictured at the end of the 2022 Tour de Munster Charity Cycle on Patrick's Hill. Pic Diane Cusack

Founder of Tour de Munster, Paul Sheridan, thanked all those who participated in this year’s tour.

“I am extremely grateful to all who participated. The appreciation shown by the members and families of the Munster branches of Down Syndrome Ireland ahead of and during the Tour was wonderful. When things got tough, we remember our true goal of raising money and this gives us that extra push to cross that finish line”, he said.

To donate, visit www.idonate.ie/tdm22