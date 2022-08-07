Pictures: Tour de Munster comes to thrilling end on Cork's Patrick's Hill

The 22nd Tour de Munster charity cycle came to a thrilling end this afternoon as cyclists tackled St. Patrick’s Hill in Cork City, driven on by the cheers of supporters who lined the famous route.
First to conquer the uphill battle were two sporting legends, long-term supporter of the tour and cycling great Sean Kelly along with world-renowned rower Gary O’Donovan, completing his first Tour de Munster.
Over 100 amateur cyclists completed this year’s tour, which saw them clock up over 600km across four days visiting some of Munster's most iconic towns and villages in their bid to raise vital funds for the Munster branches of Down Syndrome Ireland.
For the 13th year, Down Syndrome Ireland joined the tour as its main beneficiary.
Over the previous 21 years, Tour de Munster has raised a staggering €3.9 million for its charity partners, with over €3.5 million alone for Down Syndrome Ireland’s Munster branches.
These funds allow Down Syndrome Ireland to provide vital supports and services to members of its Munster branches.
Founder of Tour de Munster, Paul Sheridan, thanked all those who participated in this year’s tour.
“I am extremely grateful to all who participated. The appreciation shown by the members and families of the Munster branches of Down Syndrome Ireland ahead of and during the Tour was wonderful. When things got tough, we remember our true goal of raising money and this gives us that extra push to cross that finish line”, he said.
To donate, visit www.idonate.ie/tdm22