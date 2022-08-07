Emergency services respond to collision in Cork town

EMERGENCY services responded to a collision on one of Passage West’s main roads earlier this afternoon.

Two cars were involved in the road traffic collision where one car flipped on its side.

Two fire engines from Cork City Fire Brigade and one from Carrigaline attended the scene this afternoon.

An ambulance and gardaí were also at the scene.

There are no reports of any serious injuries.

A section of Dock Street in Passage West was closed following the road traffic accident.

The road has since re-opened.

A spokesperson for Cork City Fire Brigade told the Echo there were no ‘serious injuries’ following the collision.

“We got the call at 14.50pm. Two fire engines from Cork City Fire Brigade and one from Carrigaline attended the scene after two cars collided in Passage West."

“There were no serious injuries. The fire engines were back at their base at 15.34pm. The road is now open,” said the spokesman.