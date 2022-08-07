Sun, 07 Aug, 2022 - 20:16

Emergency services respond to collision in Cork town

Two cars were involved in the road traffic collision where one car flipped on its side. 
Emergency services respond to collision in Cork town

Emergency services responded to a collision on one of Passage West’s main roads earlier this afternoon.

EMERGENCY services responded to a collision on one of Passage West’s main roads earlier this afternoon.

Two cars were involved in the road traffic collision where one car flipped on its side. 

Two fire engines from Cork City Fire Brigade and one from Carrigaline attended the scene this afternoon. 

An ambulance and gardaí were also at the scene.

There are no reports of any serious injuries. 

A section of Dock Street in Passage West was closed following the road traffic accident. 

The road has since re-opened.

A spokesperson for Cork City Fire Brigade told the Echo there were no ‘serious injuries’ following the collision. 

“We got the call at 14.50pm. Two fire engines from Cork City Fire Brigade and one from Carrigaline attended the scene after two cars collided in Passage West."

“There were no serious injuries. The fire engines were back at their base at 15.34pm. The road is now open,” said the spokesman.

Read More

Man dies following collision in Cork

More in this section

lateral flow test for covid-19 being carried out at home Covid-19: Decrease in outbreaks reported in Cork and Kerry
Pictures: Tour de Munster comes to thrilling end on Cork's Patrick's Hill Pictures: Tour de Munster comes to thrilling end on Cork's Patrick's Hill
Free School plans Funding approved for construction of two special education classrooms at Cork school
cork roadsroad safetyemergency servicesfire servicecork garda
Met Éireann is predicting Ireland may experience ‘heatwave conditions’ from Wednesday

Met Éireann is predicting Ireland may experience ‘heatwave conditions’ from Wednesday

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more