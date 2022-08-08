Almost 3,000 children in Cork and Kerry waiting for first contact from disability network teams 

CDNTs are teams of health and social care professionals, including nursing, occupational therapy, psychology, physiotherapy, speech and language therapy, social work, and others.
The CDNT scheme was rolled out by the HSE last year, in a bid to provide a range of supports to children with complex needs and their families, in their respective regions.
However, the latest figures from the HSE, provided to Cork Labour TD Seán Sherlock, show that many children are struggling to access these teams.
Some 2,946 children in Cork and Kerry were on the waiting list for initial contact from the CDNT at the end of June this year.
Around 1,900 of these had been waiting more than a year, while a further 606 had been on the waiting list for more than six months.
Only the Community Healthcare Organisation (CHO) 8 area, which represents Laois/Offaly, Longford/Westmeath, Louth and Meath, had a larger waiting list.