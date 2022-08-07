Man dies following collision in Cork

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal traffic collision near Skibbereen last night.

At approximately 10:20 pm, Gardaí were alerted to a collision involving a car and a 4x4 vehicle on the N71 at Smorane near Skibbereen.

A garda spokesperson said that the driver of the car, a man in his mid-20s, was treated at the scene by emergency services personnel but died a short time later.

He was taken to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem will be arranged.

The driver of the 4x4, a man in his 40s, was also removed from the scene by ambulance to Cork University Hospital.

His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local traffic diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to contact them.

“Investigating Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time with camera footage (including dash cam), is asked to make this available to Gardaí.

“Anyone with information can contact Clonakilty Garda Station 023-8821570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station,” a garda spokesperson said.