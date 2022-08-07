PICS: Mayfield's Jeremiah crafts a new hobby from old scrap

“I BEGAN making things to sell when I needed money to buy presents one Christmas. When you are working class and have little money you become very creative. If you want something that badly and you can’t get it, the only other option is to make it.”

So says Jeremiah O’Sullivan, from Mayfield, who has created an impressive collection of scaled-down naval ships and military vehicle replicas since uncovering his artistic flair.

The retired Cork man has crafted a niche for himself producing remote-controlled models from materials sourced everywhere from scrap yards to friends’ bins.

Model maker Jeremiah O'Sullivan working on a radio-controlled RNLI Lifeboat scale model, in his workshop at his home in Mayfield, Cork. Picture: Larry Cummins

Despite being almost 82, the former security guard shows no signs of slowing down. Much of his time is spent constructing models in his work shed but he also enjoys the groundwork — visiting scrap yards and liaising with friends to source materials suitable for recycling.

“This is a pastime that is great for your brain,” he said. “It helps keep me alive.”

A father of two and a grandad, he also enjoys the research element of model construction and for one project boarded a ship to learn about the vessel before making a model.

Model maker Jeremiah O'Sullivan with grandchildren, sisters Ciara and Doireann O'Sullivan. Picture: Larry Cummins

“I’m friendly with all the crew. They provided me with photographs and all the information I needed,” said Jeremiah, who has even managed to construct a miniature version of Michael Collins’ Sliabh na mBan vehicle.

“I built the Sliabh na mBan that Michael Collins was killed in. It’s not simple,” he said.

“The materials I source are from scrap yards and they are also from friends. Everything is made from scratch. I would be considered in the small league because if you bought something like this in the UK it might cost €5,000 or €6,000. Mine would be worth about €600.”

Jeremiah has invested in a 3D printer to add the finer details, including miniature model people to sit inside the vehicles.

Model maker Jeremiah O'Sullivan with some of the scale model military vehicles he made at his home in Mayfield, Cork. Picture: Larry Cummins

“The men you see inside are built using a 3D printer,” he said. “It’s amazing because you can go to bed and when you come down for breakfast in the morning it’s made. Any of the dirty stuff when I’m building the models is done in my work shed, but once the messy part is out of the way I can use the table inside.

I’m lucky that I have such an understanding wife because if I didn’t, none of this would really be possible.

“You won’t see any other models the same as these in Ireland because they are all bespoke,” he said.

“However, there is warmth and comfort in something that is handmade. This isn’t something you can take off a shelf and that’s what makes them really special.”