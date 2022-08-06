Callout for ALONE volunteers in Cork city areas 

Sat, 06 Aug, 2022 - 17:10

In some hotspot areas, including parts of Cork, the organisation is urgently in need of volunteers. 
A spokesperson for the charity said that loneliness impacts the lives of thousands of older people across the country every day.

Mary Corcoran

ALONE, the charity that supports older people to age happily and securely at home, is seeking volunteers in the Mayfield and Montenotte areas to support its work.

The charity is calling on people who may have an hour a week to spare to use it to help bring friendship to the life of an older person near them.

Last year, Alone volunteers gave 121,588 hours of valued support to older people nationwide.

“Since the Covid-19 pandemic, research has shown that older people are experiencing higher levels of loneliness.

“Demand for Alone’s services is higher than ever before, and in some hotspot areas the organisation is urgently in need of volunteers,” the spokesperson said.

In Cork, these areas include Mayfield and Montenotte.

Alone issued the appeal for volunteers as it marked International Friendship Day which took place recently.

“Alone volunteers do life-changing work every day with older people across the country, and we are grateful for everything they do. Loneliness impacts people of all ages, but as we age, experiences of loneliness can become more chronic.

“It impacts our physical and mental health. But it is something we can remedy by extending a hand of friendship,” said Alone CEO Seán Moynihan.

“We are calling on people across the country to join us and experience the benefits of friendship that volunteering with Alone brings.

“One hour a week can provide a lifeline to an older person.

“If you are not in a position to volunteer at the moment, you can also donate to support our life-changing work.”

