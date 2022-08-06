Tipperary hurler Dillon Quirke dies after collapsing during club game

Tipperary inter-county hurler Dillon Quirke has died having collapsed during a club match at Semple Stadium in Thurles on Friday evening.

Quirke's club Clonoulty-Rossmore were facing Kilruane McDonaghs when the 24-year-old collapsed just before half-time, according to the Irish Examiner.

Quirke was stretchered off the pitch and treated by medics before being taken to Tipperary University Hospital.

A statement from Tipperary GAA confirmed Quirke's death and extended "heartfelt and sincere sympathies" to Dillon's family, friends and clubmates.

"Dillon became ill during Friday evening's County Senior Hurling Championship between Clonoulty-Rossmore and Kilruane MacDonaghs in Semple Stadium and was taken to Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel where he passed away.

"Tipperary GAA wish to thank all those who attended to Dillon in Semple Stadium and in Tipperary University Hospital this evening."

The statement added that all games in the county due to be played this weekend have been called off as a mark of respect.

Liam Sheedy, who brought Quirke onto the senior panel for the 2019 season, said 'all of the GAA family are numb at the news' and offered his condolences to the grieving family.

A minutes silence will take place at all Cork GAA County Championship games this weekend as a mark of respect on the passing of Tipperary senior hurler, Dillon Quirke. https://t.co/2NJRIv1t0K pic.twitter.com/27qlw6CKDx — Cork GAA (@OfficialCorkGAA) August 6, 2022

