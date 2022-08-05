Pictures: 22nd Tour de Munster underway 

THE 22nd Tour de Munster set out from The English Market yesterday morning, with cycling legend Sean Kelly and Olympic champion oarsman Gary O’Donovan joining more than 100 cyclists to raise money for Down Syndrome Ireland’s Munster branches.

Cork Lord Mayor, Deirdre Forde, former professional cyclist Sean Kelly, Olympic rower Gary O'Donovan, Peter Dwan and Barry Sheridan, DSI pictured with participants at the start of the MACE Tour De Munster in Aid of Down Syndrome Ireland from Cork city on day one of their four day journey throughout the province. The cycle will finish on St. Patrick's Hill Cork on Sunday.

On the first leg of the annual 600km four-day charity cycle, the cyclists’ journey to Killaloe in Co Clare took in Midleton, Lismore, and Cahir.

Hazel and John Sweetnam, Glanmire, Noel Doherty, Mayfield and Rose Murphy, Rathpeacon, Cork pictured at the start of the Tour De Munster in Aid of Down Syndrome Ireland from Cork city on day one of their four day journey throughout the province. The cycle will finish on St. Patrick's Hill Cork on Sunday.

The challenging event covers the six counties of Munster and finishes back in Cork, at the top of St Patrick’s Hill, on Sunday evening.

Over the past 21 years, the Tour de Munster has raised €3.9m for good causes.

Former professional cyclist Sean Kelly encouraged the cyclists off at the start of the MACE Tour De Munster from Cork city on day one of their four day journey throughout the province. The cycle will finish on St. Patrick's Hill Cork on Monday. Photo: Don MacMonagle

Down Syndrome Ireland has been the charity cycle’s main beneficiary since 2010, and in that time the tour has raised over €3.5m for the charity.

Ray Connolly of Down Syndrome Cork said the charity was extremely grateful for the money raised every year by the Tour de Munster, helping to fund essential services.