Pictures: 22nd Tour de Munster underway 

THE 22nd Tour de Munster set out from The English Market yesterday morning, with cycling legend Sean Kelly and Olympic champion oarsman Gary O’Donovan joining more than 100 cyclists to raise money for Down Syndrome Ireland’s Munster branches.
On the first leg of the annual 600km four-day charity cycle, the cyclists’ journey to Killaloe in Co Clare took in Midleton, Lismore, and Cahir.
Down Syndrome Ireland has been the charity cycle’s main beneficiary since 2010, and in that time the tour has raised over €3.5m for the charity.