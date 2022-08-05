'It is fantastic to see': Cork worker welcomes Lidl decision to remove mandatory retirement 

Speaking about the recent announcement and Lidl’s new upcoming policy change, Maeve McCleane, Chief People Officer at Lidl Ireland and Northern Ireland, said: “As one of the largest workforces in the country, we are aware of the broad scope of employees and age groups that work at Lidl, and we want to support those who would like to choose to continue working with us and are not limited by the mandatory retirement age.
"At Lidl, we are really proud to continue to introduce people-centric policy updates that recognise the needs of our employees that are constantly evolving all the time as they progress through different stages of their lives and unlock a culture where everyone feels valued and empowered.”