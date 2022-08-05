Fri, 05 Aug, 2022 - 11:05

Cannonball 2022 to return to Cork this year

200 supercars and novelty cars will take to the roads in aid of Cork-based charity, the HOPE Foundation.
Cannonball 2022 to return to Cork this year

Christine Dorgan age 5, Edward Dorgan age 2 from Fermoy pictured as the Cannonball supercar event roared into Circle K Fermoy in 2019. The Official route for largest ever Cannonball has been announced for 2022 and the Supercars will take a pitstop once again at Circle K Fermoy at 12.30 on Friday September 9th with proceeds to The HOPE Foundation Photo taken by Kasia Farat

Donal O’Keeffe

THE official route for Cannonball 2022, the largest ever, has been announced, with the supercar spectacle coming back to Cork on Friday, September 9.

This year will see 200 supercars and novelty cars take to the roads in aid of Cork-based charity, the HOPE Foundation.

The event has already raised €1,298,779 for Irish charities, and organisers are hoping to reach €250,000 for HOPE by the end of this September.

The rare supercars will take the first pitstop of the event at 12.30pm at Circle K Fermoy and the gleaming convoy will then make their way to Kinsale for lunch.

Spectators at both Cork locations will get up close and personal with 200 of the finest cars on the planet, including Lamborghini, Ferrari, McLaren, Aston Martin Porsche, Rolls Royce Bentley, and Maserati.

The action-packed supercar spectacle is set to roll on September 9-11 with proceeds to The HOPE Foundation.

Read More

New Cork food festival kicks off this month

More in this section

Man and woman die in sea swimming tragedy in Kerry Man and woman die in sea swimming tragedy in Kerry
Tenancy Agreement More than half of rent increases in Cork reviewed by charity found to be invalid
Council approves social housing scheme at 'long derelict and unused' Cork city site Council approves social housing scheme at 'long derelict and unused' Cork city site
fermoykinsale
<p>IRISH Water crews are currently working to restore water in a Cork village.</p>

Improvement works could result in disruption to water services for people in parts of Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more