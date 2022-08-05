Cannonball 2022 to return to Cork this year

THE official route for Cannonball 2022, the largest ever, has been announced, with the supercar spectacle coming back to Cork on Friday, September 9.

This year will see 200 supercars and novelty cars take to the roads in aid of Cork-based charity, the HOPE Foundation.

The event has already raised €1,298,779 for Irish charities, and organisers are hoping to reach €250,000 for HOPE by the end of this September.

The rare supercars will take the first pitstop of the event at 12.30pm at Circle K Fermoy and the gleaming convoy will then make their way to Kinsale for lunch.

Spectators at both Cork locations will get up close and personal with 200 of the finest cars on the planet, including Lamborghini, Ferrari, McLaren, Aston Martin Porsche, Rolls Royce Bentley, and Maserati.

The action-packed supercar spectacle is set to roll on September 9-11 with proceeds to The HOPE Foundation.