Homes and businesses in the areas may be impacted by reduced water pressure and water outages.
Improvement works could result in disruption to water services for people in parts of Cork

IRISH Water crews are currently working to restore water in a Cork village.

Echo reporter

Water improvement works in Cork city and county could result in a disruption to services for some customers next Monday and Tuesday. 

Irish Water is advising customers in Kenley Drive, Kenley Close, Kenley Avenue, Cherry Grove, The Belfry, The Orchard, Farranlea Grove, Farranlea Park, The Crescent, Model Farm Road and surrounding areas that as part of the network improvement works being delivered at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, there may be disruption to water supply from 2.30pm to 6.30 pm on Monday, August 8.

Irish Water, working in partnership with Cork County Council, is also undertaking water network improvement works in Rathgoggin, Charleville, Co. Cork.

It is advising customers in Manor Hill, Deerpark View, Rathgoggin Heights, Broomscourt, Hillview Drive, Orchard Heights, Oakfield, Mannixville, and surrounding areas that as part of the works being delivered, there may be disruption to water supply from 10am to 2pm on Tuesday, August 9.

A spokesperson said that during these essential works, homes and businesses in these areas may be impacted by reduced water pressure and water outages.

Following the completion of improvement works the water supply may take two to three hours to return as water refills the network.

"Work crews will endeavour to complete works ahead of time to expedite the return of supply to the affected areas," the spokesperson said. 

They added: "Irish Water understands this type of work can be inconvenient and will ensure our work crews make every effort to minimise any disruption these works may cause."

Customers can call the Irish Water customer helpline on 1800 278 278 for any questions concerning the works.

For updates visit https://www.water.ie/water-supply/supply-and-service-update/.

