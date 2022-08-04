Man and woman die in sea swimming tragedy in Kerry

A man and a woman have died in a swimming tragedy in Ballybunion in Co Kerry.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted just after 6pm on Thursday after two people, said by gardaí to be aged in their 50s, got into difficulty in the water at Ballybunion beach, Co. Kerry.

A search and rescue operation was mounted and co-ordinated by staff at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue coordination centre on Valentia Island in Kerry.

The two people were taken from the water and, despite attempts to resuscitate them, were pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The bodies of both have been removed from the scene by ambulance and taken to University Hospital Kerry.

A file will be prepared for the Coroner.

Gardaí are treating the matter as a tragic accident.