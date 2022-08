More than 2,300 homes and businesses are without power in Kinsale this morning.

A fault was reported in the area around 10:40 this morning, and 2,321 customers are affected.

The estimated restoration time is 14:15.

"We apologise for the loss of supply. We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible," a statement on ESB Networks Powercheck.ie reads.

