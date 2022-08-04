Thu, 04 Aug, 2022 - 10:29

Cork coroner Philip cycling 220km for cancer research

Mr Comyn has lost three family members to cancer in recent years and hopes his cycle will help support research at CUH. 
Cork City coroner Philip Comyn is bracing himself for this weekend as he undertakes a 220km charity cycle to raise funds for cancer research after losing three family members to the disease. 

Cork City coroner, Philip Comyn, is to undertake a 220km charity cycle this week to raise funds for cancer research.

The 63-year-old decided to do so following the death of his older sister Rosemary.

She passed away on May 12, 2021, after a long battle with cancer.

Mr Comyn, who has lost three family members to cancer in recent years, will complete the cycle on the anniversary of the death of another of his older sisters, Deirdre, who died in August of 2019.

“In the last six years, I have lost two sisters and a nephew to three different types of cancer.

“I witness first-hand, every working day, the effects of cancer on individuals and their families,” he said.

His cycle will support cancer research and he has set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for the Cork University Hospital (CUH) Charity, with donations going toward the work being done into cancer analysis at the hospital.

Mr Comyn, together with some friends, will cycle from the village of Kilconnell, in County Galway, where his late father grew up, back to Cork University Hospital.

The cycle will begin tomorrow and finish on Saturday averaging 100km each day.

Mr Comyn said that any donations would be greatly appreciated and thanked those who have already donated.

The GoFundMe has so far raised more than €8,000.

Those who would like to join the cycle are welcome to do so.

Anybody wishing to donate to Philip Comyn’s Galway-to-Cork charity cycle can do so by visiting www.gofundme.com/f/6fgpc4-cycle-for-cancer-research.

charitycork university hospitalcork health
