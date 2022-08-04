Enterprise ‘putting bread on the table’, says Taoiseach

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin has said the role played by enterprise in Ireland’s economic success is sometimes overlooked.

Mr Martin made his comments at the official opening of a hi-tech 3D production facility by US multinational Stryker at its Anngrove facility in Carrigtwohill. The new 156,000 sq ft facility creates capacity for 600 future high-tech jobs.

The Taoiseach said it was a pleasure to officially open the facility, noting that medical technology manufacturing at the highest level in the world was taking place on the site.

“Stryker now has well over 4,000 employees across the country, 3,000 on this particular area in terms of Carrigtwohill, and is constantly looking for opportunities to grow,” he said. “When you consider that Stryker products affected 100m people, in terms of impact, that illustrates the extraordinary impact that med tech is having in lifespan and in terms of the quality of life for so many people across the world.”

In addition to housing Stryker’s manufacturing facilities, Anngrove is also the worldwide headquarters of the AMagine Institute, which is the centre of excellence for additive manufacturing across Stryker.

“The new facility and talent will continue to unlock new opportunities that were previously not possible, accelerate innovation globally, and further support our mission to make healthcare better together with our customers,” said Viju Menon, group president of global quality and operations at Stryker. “We are also pleased to expand our talent base in Ireland with engaging roles across a range of disciplines.”

IDA chief executive Martin Shanahan said the expanded facility “furthers the company’s four-decade commitment to Ireland and recognises the strong ecosystem of universities, engineering talent, and partners such as the IDA. It also builds on Stryker’s outstanding track record for innovation and shows the key role Anngrove plays in the company’s global additive technology research and development.”

Mr Martin said the fact that Ireland is at the centre of such breakthrough technology and manufacturing is something that speaks to the enduring success of Irish economic policy that has been facilitating inward investment over many years as members of the European Union, which he described as “a spectacular success”.

“Sometimes in our political debate, we don’t actually give the centrality to enterprise or to the type of job-creation initiatives that we should in terms of the broader debates that we tend to have in the country,” said Mr Martin.

“Sometimes that enterprise piece misses out, and I think it’s so central to putting bread on the table for so many households across the country, but also powering the economy in good times and bad times as well.”