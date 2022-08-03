Taoiseach says Sinn Féin policies would hit Irish SMEs 

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin has claimed small to medium enterprises have most to fear from Sinn Féin’s policies, which he described as “anti-enterprise”, and he said he would have “extreme difficulty” doing business with the party.

Mr Martin was speaking yesterday at the official opening of a multimillion-euro expansion of medical technology company Stryker’s production facility in Carrigtwohill.

He predicted that enterprise policy would be at the core of the next general election campaign, and he said small to medium-sized enterprises would be hard hit by Sinn Féin’s policies.

“I think Sinn Féin’s knee jerk reaction to any problem would be to tax, and particularly to tax small enterprises in Ireland,” Mr Martin said.

“The SMEs have most to fear from Sinn Féin policies because there is a reflex reaction to any issue which would be ‘Let’s tax them more’.

“And if you’re an SME that’s been working hard for 10 or 15 years, and then you start making money, start making over €100,000 and more, but you’ve spent 10 years not making anything, then in my view you’re entitled to reap the rewards of your hard work in the previous 10 or 15 years.”

Mr Martin said Ireland’s success in attracting foreign direct investment had come about as a result of a strong economic philosophy that had served the country well over several decades.

“Sometimes, I get the sense that we are complacent about that enterprise story and the economy’s story and we take it for granted, but it takes a particular set of policies and approach.”

He said being strongly in favour of the EU had been a key part of Ireland’s economic success, and he criticised Sinn Féin as being historically opposed to the EU.

“Sinn Fein has been very negative, it’s been anti the European Union for most of its history,” he said.

“I think Sinn Fein’s policies are anti-enterprise and will tax many enterprises, which would create issues for our own indigenous companies, never mind foreign direct investment decisions.”

Mr Martin noted that Sinn Féin had opposed Ireland’s initial entry into what was then the European Communities in 1973.

“It’s been constantly negative about the European Union, critical, always sought to undermine it,” he said.

Asked whether, given all of his criticisms of Sinn Féin, he could envisage ever doing business with the party, Mr Martin replied “Extreme difficulty, given their policies.”