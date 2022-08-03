Wed, 03 Aug, 2022 - 13:13

Five-figure EuroMillions pay off for Cork punter

The four numbers overcame odds of 33,000/1 and were enough to see their stake transformed into a mega total of €11,883.30.
The anonymous punter struck a 30 cent Yankee, amounting to a total stake of €3.30, in their local BoyleSports shop to try to overcome mammoth odds in the EuroMillions Plus draw taking place that evening.

Echo reporter

A County Cork punter won’t be forgetting their Tuesday night in a hurry after a flutter on their lucky Lotto numbers paid off in the shape of a five-figure windfall.

The customer selected numbers 3, 16, 30 and 40 to be drawn and with all the numbers rolling out of the machine, a big pay out had landed.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “We send huge congratulations to our Cork customer for walking off €11,880 richer this week. They were aiming high with modest stakes, but their ambition has paid off and we wish them happy spending.”

