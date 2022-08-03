Five-figure EuroMillions pay off for Cork punter

A County Cork punter won’t be forgetting their Tuesday night in a hurry after a flutter on their lucky Lotto numbers paid off in the shape of a five-figure windfall.

The anonymous punter struck a 30 cent Yankee, amounting to a total stake of €3.30, in their local BoyleSports shop to try to overcome mammoth odds in the EuroMillions Plus draw taking place that evening.

The customer selected numbers 3, 16, 30 and 40 to be drawn and with all the numbers rolling out of the machine, a big pay out had landed.

The four numbers overcame odds of 33,000/1 and were enough to see their stake transformed into a mega total of €11,883.30.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “We send huge congratulations to our Cork customer for walking off €11,880 richer this week. They were aiming high with modest stakes, but their ambition has paid off and we wish them happy spending.”