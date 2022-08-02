Tue, 02 Aug, 2022 - 09:00

Killeagh road to be assessed after sixth crash in recent years

Cork East TD and Killeagh resident James O’Connor called on Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) to find a solution following the sixth car crash in Killeagh in recent years.
CORK County Council says the location of frequent car accidents in an East Cork village will be assessed to see if further works are required in the location.Picture Denis Minihane.

Breda Graham

CORK County Council says the location of frequent car accidents in an East Cork village will be assessed to see if further works are required in the location.

It comes as Cork East TD and Killeagh resident James O’Connor called on Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) to find a solution following the sixth car crash in Killeagh in recent years.

A single-vehicle collision involving an articulated lorry occurred at the bend by the Old Thatch Bar and Restaurant and St John the Baptist Church last Tuesday.

No injuries were reported.

Mr O’Connor said that a solution is needed “before someone is badly injured or killed in the village”. Speaking to The Echo, he said it was the sixth crash at this location since the road improvement works were undertaken in recent years.

“Despite works undertaken to analyse and improve the road surface at the bend, the crashes have continued to happen. This is not good enough and we are fortunate that no life has been lost,” he said.

It is understood that significant oil and debris required cleaning after the accident and tailbacks formed on approaches to the village.

A spokesperson for Cork County Council said that road safety is “constantly under review around Cork County”.

“All accident locations are assessed on an ongoing basis, to assess if patterns are emerging or to assess if a specific engineering intervention is required or if additional enforcement is necessary.

“Significant resurfacing, footpath and carriageway improvements together with carriageway reduction were undertaken in Killeagh in 2018 and 2019 and this has improved road safety in Killeagh.

“The location of this latest accident is in Killeagh village, within the 50km/h speed limit area and on the national primary road, N25, will be assessed in the context of previous accidents to see if further works are required in this location.”

