Motorist in Cork caught doing the highest speed detected per speed limit zone on Irish roads yesterday

A motorist in Cork driving 70km/h over the speed limit marked the highest speed detected per speed limit zone on Irish roads yesterday.
In a post on social media today, An Garda Síochána said its road safety partners GoSafe monitored over 96,000 vehicles across the road network on Sunday.
A total of 544 drivers were detected for speeding and will be issued with Fixed Charge Notices (FCNs), Gardaí said.
The highest speed detected per speed limit zone was a motorist doing 170km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N25 in Ballyadam, Cork.
The four other highest speeds detected were:
- 131km/h in 80km/h R148 Kilmurry, Enfield, Meath
- 141km/h in 120km/h M11 Coolacork, Glenealy, Wicklow
- 90km/h in 50km/h Gracefield Road, Portarlington, Offaly
- 90km/h in 60km/h Waterford Road, Clonmel, Tipperary.