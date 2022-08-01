Motorist in Cork caught doing the highest speed detected per speed limit zone on Irish roads yesterday

A motorist in Cork driving 70km/h over the speed limit marked the highest speed detected per speed limit zone on Irish roads yesterday.

In a post on social media today, An Garda Síochána said its road safety partners GoSafe monitored over 96,000 vehicles across the road network on Sunday.

A total of 544 drivers were detected for speeding and will be issued with Fixed Charge Notices (FCNs), Gardaí said.

The highest speed detected per speed limit zone was a motorist doing 170km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N25 in Ballyadam, Cork.

The four other highest speeds detected were:

131km/h in 80km/h R148 Kilmurry, Enfield, Meath

141km/h in 120km/h M11 Coolacork, Glenealy, Wicklow

90km/h in 50km/h Gracefield Road, Portarlington, Offaly

90km/h in 60km/h Waterford Road, Clonmel, Tipperary.