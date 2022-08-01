Mon, 01 Aug, 2022 - 20:35

Motorist in Cork caught doing the highest speed detected per speed limit zone on Irish roads yesterday

A total of 544 drivers across the country were detected for speeding yesterday Gardaí said.
A motorist in Cork driving 70km/h over the speed limit marked the highest speed detected per speed limit zone on Irish roads yesterday. Picture credit: An Garda Síochána Facebook.

Amy Nolan

A motorist in Cork driving 70km/h over the speed limit marked the highest speed detected per speed limit zone on Irish roads yesterday.

In a post on social media today, An Garda Síochána said its road safety partners GoSafe monitored over 96,000 vehicles across the road network on Sunday.

A total of 544 drivers were detected for speeding and will be issued with Fixed Charge Notices (FCNs), Gardaí said.

The highest speed detected per speed limit zone was a motorist doing 170km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N25 in Ballyadam, Cork.

The four other highest speeds detected were:

  • 131km/h in 80km/h R148 Kilmurry, Enfield, Meath 
  • 141km/h in 120km/h M11 Coolacork, Glenealy, Wicklow 
  • 90km/h in 50km/h Gracefield Road, Portarlington, Offaly 
  • 90km/h in 60km/h Waterford Road, Clonmel, Tipperary.

