Cork’s Shakey Bridge may close for ‘short intervals’ while works are being undertaken

A council spokesperson said that works, described as "minor" may commence today, weather permitting. 
Cork City Council has advised that the iconic Shakey Bridge may need to close for “short intervals” this month while painting works are being undertaken along the structure. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Amy Nolan

Cork City Council has advised that the iconic Shakey Bridge may need to close for “short intervals” this month while painting works are being undertaken at the structure.

A council spokesperson said that works, described as “minor” may commence today, conditions permitting. 

“The bridge may be closed for short intervals to accommodate these works which are weather dependant.

“As you may recall, the bridge was opened to the public in December 2020 following a period of prolonged poor weather conditions.

“We are taking this opportunity to return and complete the final painting works, hopefully during better summer weather,” the spokesperson continued.

The refurbishment and conservation works completed in late 2020 were funded by the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport (DTTAS) and the National Transport Authority (NTA) at a cost of over €1.7 million.

The works were undertaken to address serious corrosion and extensive damage to the 50.9 metre suspension bridge.

Completed in 1926 and opened in 1927, the Shakey Bridge was constructed by the London-based David Rowell & Company of Westminster in London to a specification of Stephen W. Farrington, the then Cork City Engineer.

Built to replace an old ferry crossing at the location, the residents of Sunday's Well had lobbied for 19 years to see the construction of the bridge after the ferry went out of business in the first decade of the 1900s.

The bridge takes its official name from Cork businessman James Daly who in nearby Shanakiel and part-funded the structure. 

