Man who died after fall from mobility scooter in Cork town named locally

AN elderly man who died after falling from his mobility scooter in Kinsale has been named locally, as condolences are offered to the family following the accident.

The man, in his mid-80s, was seriously injured after he fell from a mobility scooter while travelling on Cork Street in Kinsale town on Sunday morning.

He was taken to Cork University Hospital and later died from his injuries.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to the fatal road traffic accident, which occurred shortly after 9:30am.

Kinsale Councillor Kevin Murphy paid tribute to the gentleman who has been named locally as Liam Dyer of Barrack Street, Kinsale.

Mr Murphy knew him well.

“He was a true gentlemen out and out, and a very intelligent man as well. He was a lovely man and it’ll be an awful loss for his family and the local community,” he said.

“My deepest sympathies and condolences to the family, who are very close knit and well known throughout the town of Kinsale. They’re very friendly people, salt of the earth,” he added.

It is unclear what caused the gentleman to fall from his mobility scooter, but it is believed he was returning from mass on Sunday morning when the incident occurred.

An examination of the scene by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators has been arranged and the local Coroner has since been notified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bandon Garda Station on 023-8852200 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.