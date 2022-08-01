‘Baby you can drive my car’: Cork celebrities among most desired famous chauffeurs

A new survey that asked people if they could have one of Ireland’s top celebrities drive them around for the day, who would they choose, has seen a Cork celebrity top the list.

According to the new survey from Aviva Insurance Ireland DAC (Aviva), Graham Norton tops the list as the nation’s favourite.

The nationwide survey of over 1,000 respondents, found that the west Cork much-loved broadcaster, was the top pick for the imaginary role amongst both men and women.

Graham Norton faced off some stiff competition for this most coveted and prestigious win, with Katie Taylor, Saoirse Ronan, and Jonathan Sexton all in the mix, to name just a few.

Coming in second was Liam Neeson while Cork's Roy Keane was third.

Commenting on the findings, Billy Shannon, Aviva commented: “We are all used to celebrities being chauffeured around in fancy cars, but can you imagine if you could swap places and have one of Ireland’s leading lights drive you around for the day? One can only imagine that being driven around by Graham Norton would be a lot of fun, while you might think if Liam Neeson was driving the car you could end up in a car chase! Everyone’s favourite (or not) Leeside soccer star came third – and you might learn a lot about football when imagining being driven around by the most vocal of all pundits – Roy Keane!”