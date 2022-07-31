Man threw pregnancy test at former partner during violent assault, Cork court hears

A young Cork woman described how her former partner arrived in her bedroom at night and threw a pregnancy test kit at her during a series of violent assaults.

The young at man denied breaching any domestic order or assaulting her in any way and claimed through his solicitor that it was a complete fantasy by her.

After hearing the evidence in the case at Cork District Court Judge Marian O’Leary convicted the accused on the charge and adjourned sentencing until September 6 to allow time for preparation and service of a victim impact statement.

The victim said it was an on/off relationship that was finished before the occasion when the assaults were carried out.

She testified at a private sitting of Cork District Court that the accused arrived in her bedroom and started screaming at her and calling her names.

“I jumped out of bed and asked him to leave my house. He refused and threw a pregnancy test at me. That is when he started hitting me and punching me and refusing to let me leave my bedroom.

“The attack went on for a good while. I remember having a seizure… When I came around he was still hitting me,” she said.

She was looking for her own phone or her work phone but she said he had taken both and would not let her ring for help.

At one stage she begged him to let her go to the toilet. He did and she ran for the front door.

“When I got to the front door he grabbed me. We were fighting at the door. I was screaming for help from neighbours. That is when he said about killing me and screaming I was a whore and a tramp,” she said.

The young woman got the protection order in November 2020 because she said the relationship was very toxic and on the night he breached it he was punching her in the face, head and ribs. She said she lost count of how many times he hit her. She said the ordeal lasted about half an hour.

Diarmuid Kelleher, solicitor, said the first guard to arrive on the scene commented that the young woman did not look overly distressed or dishevelled.

The defendant called the allegations by the complainant outrageous and false and a fantasy by the complainant.

The young man said he was never in trouble in his life and would never assault a woman or anyone at all for that matter.

Inspector James Hallahan prosecuted the case. When the accused was asked why he thought the complainant would make the allegations, he said, “I don’t know if it is something that is messed up with her. I hope she can get it figured out and not be making accusations.”

The defendant was remanded on continuing bail for sentencing.