Sat, 30 Jul, 2022 - 18:05

Cork weather: A few days of rain, but signs of dry weather ahead

Umbrellas at the ready for the rest of the weekend and into the start of August as Met Éireann dishes out the bad news.
A rainbow in the sky at Penrose Quay, Cork City after a light shower of rain. Pic: Larry Cummins

Roisin Burke

Sunday is forecast to be mostly dull, to begin, with lingering patchy rain. However, all is not lost as sunny spells will gradually develop with just well-scattered showers for the afternoon. While the sun is behind the clouds, it remains muggy with highest temperatures ranging from 17 to 21 degrees.

The Bank Holiday Monday continues to be dull with outbreaks of rain moving northwards through the day, turning heaviest in the afternoon and evening, with hill, mist, and coastal fog too. Highest temperatures, again, range from 17 to 21 degrees, in light to moderate southwest breezes.

Cork walking trail highlighted on TV show

Starting August as it means to go on, Tuesday is predicted to be full of blustery outbreaks of showery rain, with some warm sunny spells too. The highest temperatures will be 18 to 24 degrees in brisk moderate southwest winds.

On Wednesday, Met Éireann is predicting a mix of sunny spells and light scattered showers. The day is said to be cooler than previously with highest temperatures of 15 to 20 with moderate southwest winds veering northwesterly.

Thankfully, it's not all doom and gloom as current indications suggest that high pressure will slowly build from midweek onwards, leading to mostly dry and settled conditions.

Fingers crossed!

