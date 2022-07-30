'We don’t have enough people on the ground': Cork Tidy Towns group says it needs volunteers to step up

BALLINCOLLIG Tidy Towns (BTT) is at a critical stage, according to the committee, who are appealing to the local community to get involved.

BTT chairperson Tom Butler said volunteers are badly needed.

“The work we do has been dependent on the same few groups and individuals for a long time now and this has put a great strain on us.”

Mr Butler said the work has increased and projects are plentiful, but the number of volunteers hasn’t gone up.

“We don’t have enough people on the ground to get through all the work that needs to be done.”

The chairperson appealed to the local community.

“Once again, we are pleading with people to come out and do their bit.

“Whether you’re an individual, group, business, school, or club, we need you.

“Many of our members are older and the work is becoming too much for them.”

New people needed

Mr Butler said the club also wanted to get in new people to diversify and embrace new ideas.

“It’s new blood we need if we are to survive. New blood to push forward and help Ballincollig improve.”

The BTT chairperson said the organisation needs to see people step up.

“Ballincollig Tidy Towns should be so much more than a few who give so much of themselves. It needs to reach right across the community.”

Mr Butler said other Tidy Towns groups’ volunteers keep growing in number, and he asked why it wasn’t the same for Ballincollig.

“We cannot stand still or, worse, slowly disappear. We need people to come out and take up the challenge to improve the community they live in.

“It is not enough for people to pass by and say, ‘Well done, what a great job you are doing’. Be part of the work being done and part of the result. Come out and get involved.”