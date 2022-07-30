Sat, 30 Jul, 2022 - 16:07

Cork man is jailed for four months for having heroin for own use

A jail term was imposed on the Cork man for having heroin for his own use as he had several previous drugs convictions.
Cork man is jailed for four months for having heroin for own use

Sgt. Lyons said the accused had four previous convictions for the same offence, two for having drugs for sale or supply to others and one for the cultivation of cannabis. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A jail term was imposed on a Cork man for having heroin for his own use as he had several previous drugs convictions.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said that on January 2 2021 Shane O’Donoghue of 33 Leesdale, Model Farm Road, Cork, was searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act and found to have €25 worth of heroin in his possession for his own use.

Sgt. Lyons said the accused had four previous convictions for the same offence, two for having drugs for sale or supply to others and one for the cultivation of cannabis.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said, “He has ongoing difficulty with substances. He does try to rehabilitate and he is successful to a degree and he does progress to a degree.

“He cooperated with gardaí in the course of this case.”

Judge Kelleher imposed a sentence of four months on the accused at Cork District Court.

More in this section

Pensioner in Cork locked herself in her bedroom out of fear of grandson Pensioner in Cork locked herself in her bedroom out of fear of grandson
Cotton swab with tube labelled as Coronavirus Covid-19 latest: New figures show number of cases reported in Cork since the start of the pandemic
House Fly & Glass Reflection Closeup Warning over increased threat of fly infestations 
cork courtcourtscork crime
<p>Judge Kelleher imposed the four-month sentence at Cork District Court. Pic Larry Cummins.</p>

Man who stole bottle of vodka from shop in Cork city is jailed 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more