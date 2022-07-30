Cork man is jailed for four months for having heroin for own use

A jail term was imposed on a Cork man for having heroin for his own use as he had several previous drugs convictions.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said that on January 2 2021 Shane O’Donoghue of 33 Leesdale, Model Farm Road, Cork, was searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act and found to have €25 worth of heroin in his possession for his own use.

Sgt. Lyons said the accused had four previous convictions for the same offence, two for having drugs for sale or supply to others and one for the cultivation of cannabis.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said, “He has ongoing difficulty with substances. He does try to rehabilitate and he is successful to a degree and he does progress to a degree.

“He cooperated with gardaí in the course of this case.”

Judge Kelleher imposed a sentence of four months on the accused at Cork District Court.