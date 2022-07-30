Public invited to have their say on culture and creativity across Cork county

CORK County Council is inviting people to share their views, ideas and suggestions about culture and creativity in county Cork.

A series of public meetings will be held online and across the county during August as part of the new Cork County Culture and Creativity Strategy 2023 - 2027.

It aims to broaden access to and participation in cultural and creative activities in the county and will provide a road map for how culture and creativity can be used as a catalyst for collaboration and innovation in achieving community wellbeing, social cohesion and economic development over the next five years.

The strategy is part of the Creative Ireland Programme which has delivered more than 5,700 creative projects in partnership with local authorities since 2017, during which time more than 200,000 people participated in initiatives led by Cork County Council.

The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Danny Collins said that the past few years have highlighted how much culture and the ability to creatively express oneself means to the people of Cork.

“The new strategy will be inclusive and mindful of the impact that culture and creativity can have on the wellbeing of individuals, communities and people visiting our wonderful county.”

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey, said: “The strategies developed by all local authorities in 2017 as part of the Creative Ireland Programme worked really well and we plan to build on what has already been achieved. A Culture and Creativity Team has been established within Cork County Council and there is a recognition of the role of culture and creativity in a broad range of areas from climate action to heritage, to community development, and health and wellbeing.

“We want to consult with the public, artists, arts and cultural organisations and other representative bodies to get a wide range of contributions. By gaining an understanding of people’s experience of the Creative Ireland Programme to date and their ideas and suggestions for the future, we can create a strategy that will be relevant to people in all parts of the county.”

People can share their ideas at the public meetings at Mallow Library on August 10, Bandon Library on August 11, and Cork County Council Chamber on August 16 or at the online meeting on August 17 or in writing online.

The deadline for written submissions is midnight on August 21 and the Cork County Culture and Creativity Strategy 2023 – 2027 will be finalised at the end of this year.