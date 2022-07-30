Sat, 30 Jul, 2022 - 16:21

People in Cork urged to make every step count for Alzheimer’s Society

The third successive Alzheimer’s Memory Walk is taking place nationwide on Sunday, September 18.
People in Cork urged to make every step count for Alzheimer’s Society

Comedian Neil Delamere and beauty expert and entrepreneur Pamela Laird invite the public to make every step count for the third successive Alzheimer Society of Ireland annual Alzheimer’s Memory Walk, proudly supported by Irish Life, which is taking place nationwide on Sunday, September 18. Photograph: Sasko Lazarov / Photocall Ireland

Echo reporter

Comedian Neil Delamere and beauty expert and entrepreneur Pamela Laird are inviting the public to make every step count for the third successive Alzheimer’s Memory Walk, which is taking place nationwide on Sunday, September 18.

An estimated 64,000 people live with dementia in Ireland, which will more than double in the next 25 years to over 150,000 by 2045. 

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland hopes that 3,000 walkers across Ireland will help them raise €250,000 for vital services that help to support people with dementia and their family carers across Ireland.

"The ASI really relies on funds to keep its supports and services going such as day care, home care, dementia advisers, family carer training, Alzheimer Cafes and social clubs," Mr Delamere said. 

Ms Laird said: “The Alzheimer Society of Ireland does excellent work throughout the country, and my family have used their supports to help my dad with his journey with dementia. The ASI needs to keep fundraising to keep its services running. 

"Through my father’s diagnosis of dementia, I am all too aware of what so many families go through in Ireland – the confusion, the sadness and the isolation. It’s at a time like this that we need to remember those alone and get them the support that they desperately need." 

Sign up now on www.memorywalk.ie.

Read More

'The working poor': Cork's middle-income families struggling to meet back-to-school costs, says charity

More in this section

Man who stole bottle of vodka from shop in Cork city is jailed  Man who stole bottle of vodka from shop in Cork city is jailed 
Pensioner in Cork locked herself in her bedroom out of fear of grandson Pensioner in Cork locked herself in her bedroom out of fear of grandson
Cotton swab with tube labelled as Coronavirus Covid-19 latest: New figures show number of cases reported in Cork since the start of the pandemic
charity
<p>Sgt. Lyons said the accused had four previous convictions for the same offence, two for having drugs for sale or supply to others and one for the cultivation of cannabis. Picture: iStock</p>

Cork man is jailed for four months for having heroin for own use

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more