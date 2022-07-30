People in Cork urged to make every step count for Alzheimer’s Society

Comedian Neil Delamere and beauty expert and entrepreneur Pamela Laird are inviting the public to make every step count for the third successive Alzheimer’s Memory Walk, which is taking place nationwide on Sunday, September 18.

An estimated 64,000 people live with dementia in Ireland, which will more than double in the next 25 years to over 150,000 by 2045.

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland hopes that 3,000 walkers across Ireland will help them raise €250,000 for vital services that help to support people with dementia and their family carers across Ireland.

"The ASI really relies on funds to keep its supports and services going such as day care, home care, dementia advisers, family carer training, Alzheimer Cafes and social clubs," Mr Delamere said.

Ms Laird said: “The Alzheimer Society of Ireland does excellent work throughout the country, and my family have used their supports to help my dad with his journey with dementia. The ASI needs to keep fundraising to keep its services running.

"Through my father’s diagnosis of dementia, I am all too aware of what so many families go through in Ireland – the confusion, the sadness and the isolation. It’s at a time like this that we need to remember those alone and get them the support that they desperately need."

Sign up now on www.memorywalk.ie.