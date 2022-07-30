Sat, 30 Jul, 2022 - 15:35

Work of 30 local artists to go on display in Cork city

Works are available to purchase, offering visitors the opportunity to support local artists. 
Work of 30 local artists to go on display in Cork city

This exhibition at the Lord Mayor's Pavilion will
showcases new work by 30 local artists. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Echo reporter

CHURCHFIELD-based Sample-Studios is set to hold its annual summer members’ exhibition in the Lord Mayor’s Pavilion, Fitzgerald’s Park. 

This exhibition showcases new work by 30 local artists and Sample-Studios invites visitors to come and explore the diversity of its members’ artistic practices through this exhibition.

It will include painting, print, sculpture, drawing, mixed media, film, and textile pieces.

Works are available to purchase, offering visitors the opportunity to support local artists. 

Acting artistic director of Sample- Studios, Emer Yip said: “As the acting artistic director of Sample-Studios, I am delighted to begin my tenure presenting the work of the Sample-Studios members in the summer members’ exhibition at the Lord Mayor’s Pavilion.

“The quality and variation of the work on display is indicative of the broad range of artistic talent which Sample-Studios supports and the exhibition as a whole demonstrates how collective arts spaces facilitate the cross-pollination of ideas and influences between arts practitioners working in different media.

“I encourage all visitors to Fitzgerald Park to stop by the pavilion and take a moment to enjoy the work of these talented Cork-based artists,” she said.

Sample-Studios’ summer members’ exhibition runs from August 5 to September 3, from Tuesdays to Saturdays, 11am to 5pm.

Sample-Studios is supported by the Arts Council of Ireland and Cork City Council.

Read More

Cork group finds novel way to raise funds to purchase their former national school building

More in this section

Man who stole bottle of vodka from shop in Cork city is jailed  Man who stole bottle of vodka from shop in Cork city is jailed 
Pensioner in Cork locked herself in her bedroom out of fear of grandson Pensioner in Cork locked herself in her bedroom out of fear of grandson
Cotton swab with tube labelled as Coronavirus Covid-19 latest: New figures show number of cases reported in Cork since the start of the pandemic
cork artsnorthside
<p>Sgt. Lyons said the accused had four previous convictions for the same offence, two for having drugs for sale or supply to others and one for the cultivation of cannabis. Picture: iStock</p>

Cork man is jailed for four months for having heroin for own use

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more