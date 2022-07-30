Work of 30 local artists to go on display in Cork city

CHURCHFIELD-based Sample-Studios is set to hold its annual summer members’ exhibition in the Lord Mayor’s Pavilion, Fitzgerald’s Park.

This exhibition showcases new work by 30 local artists and Sample-Studios invites visitors to come and explore the diversity of its members’ artistic practices through this exhibition.

It will include painting, print, sculpture, drawing, mixed media, film, and textile pieces.

Works are available to purchase, offering visitors the opportunity to support local artists.

Acting artistic director of Sample- Studios, Emer Yip said: “As the acting artistic director of Sample-Studios, I am delighted to begin my tenure presenting the work of the Sample-Studios members in the summer members’ exhibition at the Lord Mayor’s Pavilion.

“The quality and variation of the work on display is indicative of the broad range of artistic talent which Sample-Studios supports and the exhibition as a whole demonstrates how collective arts spaces facilitate the cross-pollination of ideas and influences between arts practitioners working in different media.

“I encourage all visitors to Fitzgerald Park to stop by the pavilion and take a moment to enjoy the work of these talented Cork-based artists,” she said.

Sample-Studios’ summer members’ exhibition runs from August 5 to September 3, from Tuesdays to Saturdays, 11am to 5pm.

Sample-Studios is supported by the Arts Council of Ireland and Cork City Council.