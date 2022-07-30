Man who stole bottle of vodka from shop in Cork city is jailed 

A Kerry man has been given a four-month jail term for his 59th theft – shoplifting of a bottle of vodka at Aldi in the Elysian in Cork.

34-year-old Tony Coffey of Castleisland, County Kerry, was caught stealing the alcohol on February 4.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the accused had 58 convictions for theft prior to this.

Judge Olann Kelleher was told that the defendant’s father died around the time of this latest theft and that Tony Coffey was drinking very heavily.

Judge Kelleher imposed the four-month sentence at Cork District Court.