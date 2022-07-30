Covid-19 latest: New figures show number of cases reported in Cork since the start of the pandemic

A total of 167,302 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded to date in Cork, with 1,720 positive PCR tests recorded in Cork in the last 14 days.

According to the latest figures which are available through the Covid-19 GeoHub, there was a total of 1,720 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Cork in the 14 days to Tuesday, July 26 with a 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population of 316.8 in the same period.

The actual total number of Covid cases reported in Cork since the beginning of the pandemic is however likely to be much higher given the current guidance around testing and the fact that the figures are based on PCR tests and do not include details on cases identified by antigen testing.

Figures also shed light on the volume of people who have now received additional doses of the vaccine.

It comes as the latest Central Statistics Office (CSO) Covid-19 Vaccination Bulletin shows that Covid-19 additional dose 1 rates range from 36% to 74% in LEAs around the country and additional dose 2 rates range from 2% to 15% across all LEAs.

The figures are based on Covid-19 vaccinations and additional doses 1 and 2 given up to June 30, 2022.

The data showed that the fully vaccinated rate for five to 11-year-olds ranges from 4% to 53% across all Local Electoral Areas (LEAs).

The CSO notes that these rates are calculated across the same population as for the fully vaccinated and dose 1 population but additional dose 2 has not been offered to all of this population.

The report also included analysis using data from the Revenue PAYE Modernisation system (PMOD) to provide insight into the employment status of records of vaccination from the HSE Vaccine Information System.

It revealed that just 16% of employees across all sectors were not fully vaccinated, with the accommodation and food sector having the highest percentage of employees who are not fully vaccinated at 23%.