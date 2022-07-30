Warning over increased threat of fly infestations 

Cork has had the highest number of callouts in relation to fly infestation from the months of January to July, according to pest control provider, Rentokil.

The company is warning the public of the increased threat of flies this summer as it recorded a 16% increase in callouts in the period between January to July 2022 when compared to the same period a year ago.

The top five counties that accounted for fly infestations during the period of January to July 2022 were Cork, which accounted for 18% of callouts, Kerry, which accounted for 15% of callouts, Sligo which accounted for 14% of callouts, Galway, which accounted for 11%, and Mayo, which accounted for 9%.

Flies are traditionally a warm-weather pest so during the summer months when the weather improves and temperatures rise, they will breed and spread, posing the threat of spreading bacteria such as E-coli and campylobacter to humans when they come into contact with food.

To discourage the presence of flies on their premises, Rentokil is encouraging people to control moisture by fixing leaky taps and blocked drains where water can gather, stay hygienic and keep bins, sinks and food areas clean, cover entry points by fitting fly screens to windows and doors and keep windows and doors shut at night, install a Fly Killer Unit, keep bird feeders clean and remove bird food before dusk, and remove clutter.

Advanced Technical Field Consultant for Rentokil, Richard Faulkner, said: “Summer is the traditional period when flies breed and spread so it is important that the public are aware of the increased activity from these insects.

“Flies can pose the threat of contaminating food or spreading so it is important to ensure that all food in your premises is covered and stored correctly and not left out in the open. Additionally, these insects can pose an annoyance when found in swarms as their collective excrement can cause a stench and stain fabrics and walls.

“Additionally, their presence can pose the threat of violating food or hygiene regulations for businesses. In terms of guarding against these pests, the most effective methods to employ are fitting fly screens to doors and windows, and utilising an LED fly killer unit, such as the Lumnia LED fly killer.”