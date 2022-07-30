Rise in number of new .ie domains registered in Cork

MORE than 2,000 new .ie domains were registered in Cork in the first half of 2022, representing a growth of 2.5 per cent compared with pre-pandemic 2019.

According to the latest .IE Domain Profile Report H1 2022, which analyses the .ie database over the period January 1 to June 30, some 4,982 new .ie domains were registered in Munster during that period and 22,809 were registered overall in total on the island of Ireland.

Businesses, organisations, clubs, and individuals in Cork registered 2,161 new .ie domains in the first half of 2022.

In Cork, the top three keywords in new .ie domain registrations were ‘Cork’, ‘Ireland’ and ‘coaching’.

Nationally, .ie, through the services of Netcraft and with cooperation from the Registrar community, identified 211 cybersecurity attacks in the six months to June 30, and 386 in the 13-month period from June 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022.

The most common cybersecurity attacks during H1 2022 were phishing (52%), malware (17%), web shell (13%) and shopping site skimmer (8%).

Commenting on the latest figures, David Curtin, Chief Executive of .IE said: “This latest .IE Domain Profile Report signals that SMEs in Cork are using their .ie online identity and their websites as a core part of their business post-pandemic, ensuring that their customers can continue to avail of hybrid business models by seamlessly linking their physical premises with their digital presence."