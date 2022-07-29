Fri, 29 Jul, 2022 - 21:05

RNLI goes to aid of yacht caught in lobster buoy off Cork coast

The volunteer crew at Union Hall RNLI found a 9m yacht with four people onboard, that had got difficulty a mile south of Galley Head, in West Cork.
Union Hall RNLI responded a request from the Valentia Coast Guard to launch their inshore Atlantic 85 class lifeboat Christine and Raymond Fielding at 4.28pm on Friday.

Roisin Burke

Four people onboard a yacht that became tangled in a lobster buoy were rescued in West Cork this evening.

Union Hall RNLI Volunteer crew left to right - Charlie Deasy, Sean Walsh, Ríona Casey and Michael Limrick
The lifeboat under helm Michael Limrick with crew Sean Walsh, Ríona Casey and Charlie Deasy launched at 4.34pm, in a westerly breeze with moderate sea conditions at the time.

At the scene, an assessment was carried out by the crew and due to the yacht being tangled in a lobster buoy, the rope was cut, so that the boat could drift free, and the buoy was reattached to the rope.

The four onboard the yacht, thanked the crew and were happy to continue themselves, and the lifeboat returned to Union Hall Lifeboat Station at 5.11pm.

Christine and Raymond Fielding - Union Hall RNLI
Following the call out, Jim Moloney, Union Hall RNLI Deputy Launching Authority said: “It is always advisable to call the Coast Guard on 112/999 if you are in difficulty, or you see someone in trouble on or near the water, wear a lifejacket, carry a means of communication, wear suitable clothing for the trip at sea”.

