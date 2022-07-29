Gardaí arrest man in connection with investigation into hammer attack at house in Cork city 

Gardaí arrested a 38-year-old man in their investigation into a hammer attack at a house in Cork city that left a 29-year-old man with serious head injuries.

Ian Horgan was arrested by Detective Sergeant Mick O’Halloran at the courthouse on Anglesea Street, Cork, at 10.45 a.m.

Charges were brought against him of wielding a hammer during an alleged burglary as well as a serious assault on a young man and assault causing harm to the man’s mother.

Ian Horgan of no fixed address and formerly of The Hermitage, Macroom, County Cork, was cautioned that he did not have to say anything but that whatever he might say would be taken down in writing and could be given in evidence. He made no reply to any of the charges.

Det. Sgt. O’Halloran said, “My application is to remand in custody.”

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said, “I am on notice in relation to bail objections and I have been given a bail pack (the prosecution outlines of the alleged evidence and their reasons for objecting to bail).

“He does not presently wish to apply for bail. If he does wish to apply for bail I will notify the state.”

Mr Buttimer suggested that there might be an application for bail in the case on a future date.

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded the accused in custody until August 5.

The judge commented, “There is no application for bail.” Mr Buttimer said, “I am reserving my position.”

Sergeant John Kelleher said there were no directions yet available from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Mr Buttimer said the accused man had no income and an application was made for free legal aid. This was granted at Cork District Court.

Ian Horgan is charged with assault causing serious harm to Hassan Baker on March 26 at McCurtain Villas, Cork, assault causing harm to Mr Baker’s mother, Mary O’Callaghan, who is in her 60s, aggravated burglary at the house on the afternoon of March 26 and production of a hammer at the time.

It was reported at the time that Mr Baker was rushed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery for serious head injuries and that his mother also received treatment in hospital.

Reports at the time stated that the intruder was masked. CCTV footage was harvested from the McCurtain Villas, Wycherley Terrace, College Road and Bandon Road area in an attempt to identify the culprit.