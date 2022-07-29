Six-month jail term for motorist who had €32 worth of unprescribed tablets in Cork city

A six-month jail term was imposed on a motorist who was caught with drugs for his own use.

Stephen McCarthy, who is aged around 40 and originally from Spring Lane, Blackpool, Cork.

The accused man was stopped on September 14, 2020 and searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the accused had €32 worth of tablets for which he did not have a prescription.

Stephen McCarthy had nine previous convictions for having drugs for his own use and he had one for having drugs for sale or supply.

He is serving a lengthy sentence for endangerment. Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the accused was not due for release from prison until 2024.

Judge Kelleher imposed a sentence of six months which will run concurrently with what he is already serving.