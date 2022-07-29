Fri, 29 Jul, 2022 - 11:21

Stealing cakes worth €4.50 sees Cork man jailed

Liam Heylin

STEALING cakes worth less than €5 from a shop has resulted in a man being jailed for two months.

Keith Newman of Elm Park, Wilton, Cork, pleaded guilty to the theft at Cork District Court.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the defendant and another man went into the shop on March 13, 2020.

“They stole items of confectionary and left without paying. One of the men was identified as Keith Newman. The stolen goods were priced at €4.50,” Sgt. Lyons said.

While the value of the stolen goods was low, an aggravating factor in the case was the fact that he had 23 previous theft convictions.

Frank Buttimer solicitor said the defendant was in prison for other matters and had been getting on very well in custody.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a sentence of two months on Newman for the theft.

