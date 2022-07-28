RNLI responds to yacht suffering engine problems off Cork coast

Baltimore RNLI were called out to provide assistance to a yacht with one person onboard that got into difficulty off the coast of Baltimore, West Cork, earlier this evening.

The volunteer lifeboat crew launched their inshore lifeboat at 5.26pm, following a request from the Irish Coast Guard to go to the assistance of a 25 foot yacht, with one person on board, which had suffered engine problems just over 1 mile south of Baltimore Harbour.

The Baltimore inshore lifeboat crew reached the casualty vessel within five minutes of launching.

When the inshore lifeboat arrived on scene a local passenger boat, owned and skippered by volunteer Baltimore lifeboat crew member Jerry Smith, was already standing by. Helm Pat O’Driscoll decided that undertaking a tow was necessary and volunteer crew member Conor Harrington was put aboard the casualty vessel to assist the lone sailor in rigging a tow.

The inshore lifeboat and casualty vessel were underway by 5.35pm and proceeded to Baltimore Harbour, the nearest safe and suitable port. Once the casualty vessel was secured at the pier in Baltimore Harbour, the lifeboat returned to the station, arriving at 6.20pm.

There were four volunteer crew onboard the lifeboat, Helm Pat O’Driscoll and crew members Conor Harrington, James Kitt and Kieran O’Driscoll. Assisting at the lifeboat station were Rianne Smith and Stuart Musgrave. Conditions during the call were fresh with a south easterly force 3 wind causing a choppy sea.

Speaking following the call out, Kate Callanan, Baltimore RNLI Volunteer Lifeboat Press Officer said: "If you find yourself in difficulty whilst at sea or along the coast, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard."